In a surprising turn of events, Marvin Humes has been voted off the popular reality TV show, I’m a Celebrity. With just days left until the winner is crowned, Humes becomes the sixth contestant to be eliminated from the 2023 series.

The result of the vote was revealed hosts Ant and Dec on the latest episode, leaving JLS singer and TV host Marvin Humes out of the competition. Humes found himself in the bottom two with Josie Gibson, but it was ultimately Humes who received the least amount of votes.

Reflecting on his time in the camp, Humes expressed happiness about the positive impact he had on his fellow campmates. He even mentioned the possibility of performing with his campmate Sam Thompson on stage in the future. Humes spoke highly of the bonds formed during the series, emphasizing that there had been no conflicts in the camp.

Humes described his experience on the show as “life-changing” and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate. He also stated that this experience would stay with him forever. When asked about his preferred winner, Humes mentioned Thompson or Tony Bellew as his top choices.

As the competition nears its end, one more celebrity will be voted out on Saturday, setting the stage for the final four contestants to face the famous Celebrity Cyclone task. Fans of the show eagerly await this beloved challenge, where the remaining stars attempt to collect stars while being pelted with water jets and inflatable objects.

The grand finale, where the King or Queen of the Jungle will be crowned, is scheduled to air on Sunday. Stay tuned to see who will emerge as the ultimate champion of I’m a Celebrity 2023.

Note: This article deviates significantly from the original content while maintaining the core fact of Marvin Humes being voted off the show.