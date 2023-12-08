Danielle Harold Voted Off I’m a Celebrity 2023

In a shocking turn of events, Danielle Harold has become the fifth contestant to be eliminated from this year’s I’m a Celebrity 2023. With only three days remaining until the finale, the ex-EastEnders actor bid farewell to the jungle.

The latest elimination was announced Ant and Dec on the most recent episode, which aired on Thursday. Harold found herself in the bottom two alongside Tony Bellew. Reflecting on her time in the camp, she spoke fondly of her friendship with Sam Thompson, describing him as her “little brother” and praising his energy.

However, Harold had nothing but positive words for all her fellow campmates, emphasizing that she was a fan of every single contestant. She even addressed the controversy surrounding GB News host Nigel Farage, expressing her acceptance of his presence in the show.

Harold’s departure now leaves Bellew, Thompson, Farage, Josie Gibson, and Marvin Humes as the remaining celebrities. Like those who have left before her, she declared her support for Thompson to be crowned King of the Jungle.

The evictions are expected to continue until Sunday, but there may be a twist. Recently, Grace Dent left the show due to medical reasons, followed Jamie Lynn Spears shortly after. As a result, instead of the usual three contestants in the finale, there will only be two.

Don’t miss I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airing Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV. Stay tuned to see who will be crowned the ultimate survivor of the jungle!