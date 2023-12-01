When Will the I’m A Celebrity 2023 Final Take Place?

The highly anticipated I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2023 has been captivating viewers since its launch on November 19. With 12 famous faces battling it out in the Australian jungle, fans are eagerly awaiting the crowning of this year’s King or Queen of the Jungle. But when exactly is the grand finale expected to take place?

According to the television guide, the final episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2023 is scheduled for Sunday, December 10. This year’s winner will be announced during a bumper episode that will air on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm.

The finale promises to be an exciting affair, as it will be a whopping 100 minutes long. Viewers can expect suspense, nail-biting challenges, and heartwarming moments before the ultimate victor is revealed. The finale won’t wrap up until 10:40pm, followed ITV News and Weather.

Leading up to the grand finale, eliminations will occur, gradually narrowing down the contestants until only four celebrities remain. These final four contestants will then face the iconic Celebrity Cyclone challenge before a final vote determines the three deserving finalists.

Whether you’re rooting for your favorite celebrity or simply enjoying the drama and excitement, make sure to mark your calendars for the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2023 final on December 10. It is sure to be an unforgettable evening of entertainment.

