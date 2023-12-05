Fred Sirieix Eliminated from I’m a Celebrity 2023

Fred Sirieix, the maitre d’ at Channel 4’s First Dates restaurant, has been eliminated from I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2023. After receiving the least amount of public votes, Fred bid farewell to his campmates and joined hosts Ant and Dec in the treehouse for a reflection on his time in the jungle.

During the interview, Fred expressed his gratitude for the experience, stating that living in the moment and not worrying about the future was a highlight for him. He revealed that he had mentally and physically prepared himself for the challenges months in advance, which made the whole experience easier.

One memorable aspect of Fred’s time in the camp was his relationship with Nigel Farage. Although they connected on a personal level, Fred admitted that there were political differences between them that he could never reconcile. He stated, “There is a side of Nigel Farage that I can’t connect with and I will never connect with.”

Fred’s time in the jungle also included clashes in the camp kitchen. He revealed that he had disagreements with This Morning host Josie Gibson over her cooking skills, criticizing her for not knowing what she was doing in the kitchen.

Before leaving, Fred shared his prediction for the winner of I’m a Celeb 2023, stating that he believed Sam would be a good choice. As the competition continues, viewers will have to wait and see if Fred’s prediction holds true.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2023 airs on ITV1 and ITVX, offering viewers a thrilling and entertaining escape from everyday life.