Former EastEnders Star Danielle Harold Exits I’m a Celebrity

After a thrilling season of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, it’s time to bid farewell to another celebrity. The latest to leave the show is Danielle Harold, known for her role in EastEnders. This follows the departures of Nick Pickard, Fred Sirieix, Nella Rose, Frankie Dettori, Grace Dent, and Jamie Lynn Spears.

In a candid interview with hosts Ant & Dec, Harold shared her experience in the jungle. She revealed that being in the show made her forget she was on television. It felt like she was camping with her friends rather than being in front of the camera.

Reflecting on her time in the jungle, Harold admitted that the heights challenge was one of the most terrifying moments for her. Conquering her fear of heights was a significant accomplishment, but bugs still remain a challenge for her. However, she discovered that she is stronger than she thought she was.

One interesting insight Harold shared was how she got through the trials focusing on helping others. Thinking about how scared other campmates might be, she pushed herself to support and guide them through the challenges. It was a selfless approach that ultimately helped her overcome her own fears.

In the latest episode, the campmates were tasked with a spy-themed challenge. Sam Thompson volunteered to face the trial, titled ‘No Time to Cry: Cry Harder,’ which had been rolled over from a previous episode. Sam successfully navigated through an underground lair, evading laser beams and critters, and returned to camp with an impressive six stars.

As the series progresses, the tension rises, and the celebrities face even more thrilling challenges. Stay tuned to I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! on ITV1 and ITVX to see who will be crowned the ultimate survivor.

About the Author:

George, a freelance writer specializing in Movies and TV, has a passion for the film industry. With a degree in Film Studies and Journalism, he has written for various websites, exploring different aspects of cinema. His eclectic taste ranges from blockbuster action films to thought-provoking works international directors. Having attended prestigious film festivals, George brings a wealth of knowledge and insight to his writing.