Contestant Eliminated on Latest Episode of I’m a Celebrity

In the most recent episode of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, another celebrity bid farewell to the jungle. Nick Pickard, known for his role in Hollyoaks, was eliminated from the show after receiving the fewest votes from the public. The hosts of the show, Ant and Dec, announced the news and Nick hugged his fellow campmates goodbye before joining them in the treehouse to reflect on his time in the jungle.

When asked about his elimination, Nick expressed gratitude for his experience in the camp but admitted it was “great” to be out. He mentioned enjoying the conversations and friendships he formed during his time on the show. As for his first meal after leaving, Nick revealed that he would be indulging in a full English breakfast.

Ant and Dec also inquired about Nick’s pick for the winner of the series. Nick joined his former campmates Nella Rose and Frankie Dettori in supporting Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson. According to Nick, Sam has been a valuable presence in the camp and deserves to win.

Earlier in the episode, Nick, Tony Bellew, and Marvin Humes participated in the Bushtucker trial called ‘Critter Mixer’ and successfully brought home six out of seven stars. Tony answered questions while Nick and Marvin were rotated in a mixer filled with insects. Additionally, there was a heartwarming moment between Sam and Josie Gibson, where they discussed Sam’s future plans for children with his girlfriend.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airs on ITV1 and ITVX. Stay tuned for more exciting and dramatic moments in the jungle as the show progresses.