Marvin Humes Voted Out of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

In a surprising twist on the latest episode of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Marvin Humes has been eliminated from the jungle. The news comes as the show’s finale approaches, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats to see who will be crowned the ultimate jungle champion.

Hosts Ant and Dec revealed the results of the public vote, with Marvin finding himself in the bottom two alongside Josie Gibson. Ultimately, it was Marvin who received the least number of votes, marking the end of his journey in the jungle.

This season of I’m a Celebrity has seen a number of celebrities face elimination, with Danielle Harold, Nick Pickard, Fred Sirieix, Nella Rose, and Frankie Dettori all being voted out the public. The remaining contestants will now face the famous ‘Celebri