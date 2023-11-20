Controversial Former Politician Joins the Lineup for I’m a Celebrity 2023

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is making its highly-anticipated return to screens this year with a brand-new season set to launch on Sunday night, November 19th. The reality show, known for its thrilling challenges and entertaining celebrity lineup, will see a diverse group of contestants vying for the coveted title of King or Queen of the Castle.

Soap stars, TV presenters, and even a controversial former politician-turned-GB News host have joined the lineup for this year’s edition. While many speculated about the cash prize for winning the series, it turns out that the ultimate reward is simply the prestigious title of King or Queen of the Jungle (or Castle, as was the case for the past two years when the show relocated to Wales due to the pandemic).

Each celebrity is paid a set fee for their appearance on the show, with the amount varying from contestant to contestant. Although the exact figures are not known for all participants, it is speculated that most celebrities can expect to earn upwards of £30,000 for their time in the jungle. This fee increases based on the level of fame and popularity of the celebrity in question.

Interestingly, one of this year’s contestants, Nigel Farage, revealed that he was offered a “substantial sum of money” to take part in the series. Farage, who previously served as a politician and now hosts a show on GB News, shared the news during one of his recent broadcasts. The offer to appear on the show was not a first for Farage, as he mentioned having been approached multiple times before.

Tune in to ITV at 9pm to catch all the thrilling jungle action as the new season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! unfolds. Who will be crowned as this year’s King or Queen of the Castle? Keep watching to find out!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)