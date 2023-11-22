New Season of I’m a Celebrity Sparks Excitement as Contestants Compete for Coveted Title

The highly anticipated new season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is set to premiere on Sunday night, November 19. Viewers can expect a fresh group of contestants from various backgrounds, including soap stars, TV presenters, and even a controversial former politician-turned-GB News host. This diverse lineup guarantees an exciting season as they vie for the ultimate title of King or Queen of the Castle.

While everyone wonders what the prize for winning the series will be, it’s important to note that there is no cash reward for the celebrities who conquer the challenges and emerge victorious. Instead, the esteemed title of King or Queen of the Jungle (or King or Queen of the Castle during the series’ two-year relocation to Wales due to the pandemic) is bestowed upon the deserving contestant. It’s a testament to their resilience, strength, and ability to overcome the daunting trials in the wild.

Although contestants do not receive a cash prize, they are compensated with a set fee for their participation. The amount varies between individuals, with some figures rumored to be upwards of £30,000. Naturally, the fee corresponds to the celebrity’s level of fame and popularity.

As the premiere date draws near, speculation continues to swirl about the potential contestants and their financial compensation. Just last month, Nigel Farage, known for his political career and now hosting a show on GB News, disclosed that he had been offered a “quite substantial sum of money” to join the show. This highlights the significant investment made the production to secure well-known personalities for the series.

Tune in at 9pm on ITV to catch the thrilling new season as these celebrities face their fears, bond in challenging circumstances, and strive to earn the honorable title that comes from surviving the wild rigors of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

FAQ

Q: Is there a cash prize for winning I’m a Celebrity?

A: No, the winning contestant is not awarded a cash prize. Instead, they receive the prestigious title of King or Queen of the Jungle (or King or Queen of the Castle during the show’s relocation to Wales).

Q: How much are celebrities paid to appear on the show?

A: The fee paid to contestants varies depending on their level of fame and popularity. While specific amounts are not disclosed, it is estimated that most celebrities make upwards of £30,000 for their participation.

Q: Who was crowned Queen of the Jungle in the previous season?

A: Lioness Jill Scott emerged as the Queen of the Jungle in December 2022. Her victory showcased her ability to conquer challenges and endeared her to viewers.