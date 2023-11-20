New Lineup, New Adventures: A Tribute to the Stars of I’m a Celebrity

Since its debut in 2002, the reality show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! has captured the hearts of viewers with its thrilling challenges and captivating celebrity lineups. From the Australian jungle to the depths of the Welsh castle, famous faces have braved extreme conditions that most people would shy away from. However, amidst the excitement, we also bid farewell to some beloved contestants who have passed away since the show’s inception.

One of these stars was the charismatic Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, who entertained audiences with her no-filter comments during the first season. Unfortunately, she passed away in February 2017 at the age of 45. Her cause of death was later revealed to be peritonitis and a perforated ulcer. Another memorable contender, comedian Freddie Starr, withdrew from the competition in 2011 due to health reasons but tragically passed away in May 2019 at the age of 76 from coronary artery disease.

The show also introduced us to the dry wit of David Gest, the ex-husband of Liza Minelli, who finished fourth in the 2006 season. He regaled his campmates with his unique humor, including stories about his maid named Vaginica Seaman. Sadly, David suffered a stroke while in a London hotel and passed away at the age of 62 in 2016.

Darts player Eric Bristow, who participated in the 2012 season, brought his competitive spirit to the jungle. Although he aimed to be in the final three, he came in fourth place. Tragically, Eric died in April 2018 at the age of 60 after experiencing a heart attack during a darts event.

Lastly, we remember Bobby Ball, one half of the comedy duo Cannon and Ball, who added laughter to the 2005 season. Bobby shared his highs and lows in the jungle and openly revealed how much he missed his wife during his time away. He sadly succumbed to Covid-19 complications in October 2020 at the age of 76.

As we gear up for the 23rd series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, let’s cherish the memories of these beloved contestants who brought joy and entertainment to our screens. Their adventurous spirits and larger-than-life personalities will always be remembered.

