New South Wales Implements Strict Regulations on Vaping, Impacting I’m A Celebrity Stars

In a recent development, the government of New South Wales has initiated a crackdown on vaping, which will have repercussions for the contestants of the popular reality show, I’m A Celebrity. While smokers are allowed to indulge in their habit, individuals who vape will now need to obtain a prescription from a doctor before they can vape nicotine legally in the state. This regulation has raised concerns among the show’s producers, as some of the celebrity participants are known to use electronic cigarettes.

The executive producer of I’m A Celebrity, Laura Woolf, clarified that if the contestants wish to smoke traditional cigarettes, they will have to make a request and leave the camp area individually to do so. However, the use of vaping devices will be subject to the more stringent regulations in New South Wales. Woolf mentioned that although vaping is allowed, nicotine e-liquids require a prescription due to the government’s efforts to reduce their usage.

Aside from the vaping controversy, the stars of I’m A Celebrity will face additional challenges during their time in camp. The show’s health and safety officer, Jeremy Douglas, highlighted an increased presence of snakes this year, possibly due to the humid weather conditions. With 15 snake sightings on the site, some of which turned out to be venomous, the cast and crew have to be particularly cautious. The camp has also witnessed an influx of blood-sucking leeches, adding to the overall discomfort experienced the celebrities.

It is essential for the contestants, as well as the production team, to be aware of their surroundings and take necessary precautions to ensure everyone’s safety. Despite the hurdles posed the vaping restrictions and the presence of critters, the show must go on, offering viewers an exciting and eventful season of I’m A Celebrity.

