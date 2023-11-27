Behind the Scenes of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here 2023: What You Should Know

Since its return to ITV on Sunday, November 19, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here 2023 has captivated fans with its star-studded line-up and thrilling challenges in the Australian outback. While viewers are entertained the on-screen drama, there’s a lot happening behind the scenes that you may not be aware of. Here are some interesting facts about the popular reality show:

1. The Mystery of the Red Socks: Have you ever wondered why all the campmates wear red socks? It turns out, it’s not a fashion statement. The red socks are worn to hide blood from insect bites. Yes, it’s a little gross, but it’s a practical solution to prevent visible marks from appearing on camera.

2. Shelter from the Storm: When a storm hits the camp, the celebrities are protected from heavy rain and strong winds. There is a canopy suspended 50ft above the campsite that prevents rain from entering and ensures the fire doesn’t go out. Safety and comfort are top priorities for the production team.

3. Timeless Show: You may have noticed that the hosts, Ant and Dec, always cover their watches during the show. This is done so that the campmates, who have no concept of time while filming, cannot see the time when the hosts visit the camp. This adds to the suspense and surprise elements of the show.

4. The Real Hunger: The campmates’ hunger is not just for show. They really do experience extreme hunger, especially when they perform poorly in tasks. The food they receive is the only food they have, and it’s often not much. Occasionally, they are given electrolyte drinks and glucose to keep their energy levels up. Medics are always on standby to ensure their well-being.

5. No Secrets in the Jungle: There are no hidden conversations in the camp. Even if the celebs take off their radio microphones, they can still be heard the production team. This is made possible the 46 hidden microphones placed strategically around the camp. So, no secret gossiping allowed!

6. Bugs, Bugs, Bugs: One thing that’s not exaggerated is the number of bugs on the show. Insects play a significant role in the challenges, and the numbers can be staggering. In previous seasons, millions of cockroaches, crickets, mealworms, and spiders have been used. Not to mention the 1.5 million flies that were part of a memorable task.

7. Smoke Break: While the show doesn’t show the campmates smoking, they are allowed to have cigarettes. According to an insider, there’s a generous supply of cigarettes available for the celebrities, ensuring they can satisfy their smoking habits.

8. Man-Made Jungle: The jungle setting may seem authentic, but not everything is as it seems. The rocks in the camp are actually man-made structures designed to accommodate hidden cameras. Some cameras are automated, while others are operated cameramen hidden inside the rocks. It’s all part of the clever production design.

Behind the scenes of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here 2023, there’s a world of interesting facts and details that make the show come alive. From red socks to hidden cameras, it’s a thrilling production that keeps viewers hooked every evening.

