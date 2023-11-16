New Celebrity Feud Confirmed: WhatsApp Group Excludes Contestant

After weeks of speculation, a feud among the contestants of the popular reality show “I’m A Celebrity” has finally been confirmed. In a recent interview on “Good Morning Britain,” Scarlette Douglas, a star of the 2022 season, revealed that one of their campmates, controversial MP Matt Hancock, has been excluded from the post-show WhatsApp group.

Scarlette Douglas confirmed that everyone except Matt Hancock had been included in the group. When asked if she had been in touch with him, she responded, “No, I haven’t for ages.” This revelation has sparked curiosity and raised questions about the dynamics and relationships formed during the show.

This isn’t the first time such exclusion has caused controversy. Last year, Matt Hancock’s exclusion from a similar group led to accusations of bullying. Many viewers took offense and even threatened to boycott the show. However, it’s important to note that Matt has denied feeling “bullied” during his time on the show.

It’s worth mentioning that Scarlette Douglas also revealed that former rugby player Mike Tindall, who Matt has denied bullying, serves as the group’s admin. The dynamics and power play within the group are intriguing and raise further questions about the dynamics of the show.

While the exclusion from the WhatsApp group may seem like a minor issue, it sheds light on the interpersonal relationships and tensions that can arise during shows like “I’m A Celebrity.” The exclusion from a group chat can symbolize a fractured relationship or lingering animosity between participants.

As the show continues to capture the attention of viewers, it remains to be seen whether this feud will escalate or if there will be any resolution in the future. In the meantime, fans of “I’m A Celebrity” are eagerly awaiting further updates on the dynamics among the contestants.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Why was Matt Hancock excluded from the WhatsApp group?

Matt Hancock, a controversial MP and former Secretary of State for Health, has been excluded from the post-show WhatsApp group of the reality show “I’m A Celebrity.”

2. Has there been a feud among the contestants of “I’m A Celebrity”?

Yes, a feud among the contestants of the show has been confirmed. Scarlette Douglas, a participant of the 2022 season, revealed that Matt Hancock was not included in the WhatsApp group.

3. Was Matt Hancock bullied during his time on the show?

There were allegations of bullying against Matt Hancock during his appearance on “I’m A Celebrity.” However, Matt himself has denied feeling “bullied” his fellow contestants.

4. Who is the admin of the WhatsApp group?

According to Scarlette Douglas, former rugby player Mike Tindall serves as the admin of the post-show WhatsApp group.

5. What does the exclusion from the WhatsApp group signify?

The exclusion from the WhatsApp group can suggest strained relationships or lingering tension between the participants of “I’m A Celebrity.” It can serve as a symbol of fractured connections.