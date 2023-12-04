Fred Sirieix’s Candid Critique Sparks Controversy in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Here!

Fred Sirieix, known for his role as the camp chef on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Here!, has been vocal about his fellow celebrities’ cooking skills, particularly targeting Josie Gibson. However, Fred’s candid critique has divided opinions among viewers and caused tensions within the camp.

During a recent episode, Fred sternly advised Josie to put the beans on to boil, expressing his frustration with her lack of method and technique. “There is no method, there is no technique; she is just winging it and making it up as she goes along,” he remarked. Fred’s criticism didn’t go unnoticed Josie and her fellow campmates, as they found his constant remarks difficult to handle.

Nevertheless, it’s essential to remember that this is a high-stress environment, and the celebrities are not professional chefs. While Fred’s expertise in the culinary world is undeniable, it’s essential to strike a balance between constructive criticism and supporting one another.

Viewers have also expressed mixed feelings about Fred’s outspoken nature. Some argue that his comments seem unwarranted and irritating, with one viewer tweeting, “Fred sticking his 2 pence in when it’s not wanted ONCE AGAIN. Just give it a f***ing rest. #ImACeleb.” However, others appreciate his honesty and expertise, recognizing that his intentions are to elevate the camp’s culinary experience.

FAQ

1. Who is Fred Sirieix?

Fred Sirieix is a well-known French maître d’hôtel and the general manager of Galvin at Windows, a Michelin-starred restaurant in London.

2. What is I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Here!?

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Here! is a popular reality TV show where celebrities live together in jungle-like conditions, facing various challenges to win food and other amenities.

**Additional Source:** [IMDb – I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!](https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0338612/)