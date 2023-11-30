The Mystery of Nella Rose’s Medical Emergency Unraveled

Fans of the hit show I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! were left puzzled on Wednesday night when Nella Rose’s sudden disappearance and return went unexplained. The popular YouTube star was taken out of camp on Tuesday for a medical emergency, but her fellow contestants and the show’s hosts seemingly ignored the incident. Social media was ablaze with questions and frustrations over Nella’s condition and the validity of her absence from a trial.

One fan took to Twitter to express disbelief, writing, “@imacelebrity why was Nella back in the camp after apparently off to the doctors for health reasons laughing & joking? There was nothing wrong with her apart from crying because she was voted for the trials. A complete drama queen and ITV falling for it.”

It appears that viewers were dubious about the explanation provided for Nella’s absence, suspecting that she had simply opted out of the trial rather than having genuine medical reasons. The absence of any updates or insight into her condition during Wednesday’s episode only added fuel to the fire.

Nella had previously been involved in a task with live snakes, during which one had wrapped around her arm. This incident likely played a role in her sudden removal from camp and subsequent medical treatment.

While the details of Nella’s medical emergency remained a mystery, anonymous sources revealed to The Sun that it was a physical, not mental health-related issue. The incident was swiftly dealt with, and Nella is expected to rejoin her campmates with her trademark smile and laughter in no time.

An ITV spokesperson confirmed Nella’s medical reasons for leaving camp, stating, “During last night’s live broadcast, Nella Rose required medical treatment on site and was deemed unable to take part in the trial. Nella has since rejoined camp.”

As the show continues, it remains to be seen how Nella’s medical emergency will impact her journey in the jungle and whether any further explanations will be provided. One thing is for sure, the mystery surrounding her disappearance has certainly added an unexpected twist to the hit reality series.

FAQ

What happened to Nella Rose on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!?

Nella Rose experienced a medical emergency during the show and had to be taken out of camp to receive medical treatment. The exact details of the emergency were not disclosed.

Why wasn’t Nella’s condition addressed the show’s hosts or co-stars?

It remains unclear why Nella’s condition was not given any attention during the episode. The omission left viewers confused and sparked speculation about the authenticity of her absence.

Was Nella’s absence due to medical reasons?

According to an ITV spokesperson, Nella’s absence from the show was indeed due to medical reasons. She required on-site medical treatment and was unable to participate in the trial. She has since returned to camp.

Will there be any further updates on Nella’s condition?

At this time, it is uncertain if any additional updates on Nella’s condition will be provided. The show and its producers have not made any statements regarding further information about her medical emergency.