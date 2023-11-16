Scarlette Douglas Excludes Matt Hancock from WhatsApp Group, Revealing a Rift Among Celebrities

Scarlette Douglas, former presenter of A Place in the Sun and participant of I’m A Celebrity, disclosed an intriguing detail during a recent interview on Good Morning Britain. In the interview, Douglas shared that the group of celebrities who took part in the reality show in 2022 still maintain a WhatsApp group chat. However, one notable absence from this chat is none other than Matt Hancock, the former Health Secretary of the United Kingdom.

Without directly quoting Douglas, it is clear that she has not had any recent contact with Hancock, which she seems quite content with. This revelation suggests that there might be some underlying tensions or disagreements among the celebrity contestants and the former politician. The exclusion of Hancock from the group chat could signify a rift in their relationships or simply an effort to distance themselves from the world of politics.

Interestingly, Douglas is not the only one who is part of an exclusive WhatsApp group chat. Kate Garraway, a fellow participant in the 2019 season of I’m A Celebrity, mentioned that she and her campmates also maintain a group chat. Garraway shared an amusing anecdote about Caitlyn Jenner leaving the group chat just before her departure from the show. This highlights the continued connection between former contestants and the importance of these experiences in creating lasting bonds.

FAQ:

Q: Why isn’t Matt Hancock part of the WhatsApp group chat?

A: It is unclear why Matt Hancock is excluded from the group chat. However, Scarlette Douglas mentioned in the interview that she has not interacted with Hancock for quite some time and seems to be satisfied with this situation.

Q: Do all former I’m A Celebrity contestants have a WhatsApp group chat?

A: While it was not explicitly mentioned in the interview, both Scarlette Douglas and Kate Garraway indicated that there are WhatsApp group chats among I’m A Celebrity contestants. It is possible that other cast members from different seasons have similar group chats.

Q: What does this reveal about the relationships between celebrities and politicians?

A: The exclusion of Matt Hancock from the group chat suggests that there may be some tensions or disagreements between the celebrity contestants and the former Health Secretary. It indicates that these relationships may not be as harmonious as they appear publicly and that there might be a desire to distance themselves from the political sphere.