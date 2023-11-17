New Article: Celebrities in the Wild: A Close Encounter with Nature

The picturesque landscape of the I’m A Celebrity camp is not just a paradise for reality TV stars seeking adventure, but also for some slithering visitors. The camp has been recently invaded an unexpected number of snakes, much to the surprise of the show’s production team. With a total of 15 serpents, including venomous species, being removed from the set, the camp’s Health and Safety Officer, Jeremy Douglas, confessed that the unusually humid weather might be to blame.

The snake sightings have rattled both the crew and the celebrities, who now have to keep an eye out for these reptilian neighbors. “You get small eyed snakes and brown tree snakes predominantly,” revealed Douglas. However, this influx of serpents is not entirely surprising, considering the camp’s location in the heart of the jungle.

But snakes aren’t the only critters causing a stir among the stars. The camp has also seen a surge in blood-sucking leeches. These tiny creatures, though harmless, can give an unwelcome surprise to the campmates. It seems that the combination of the beautiful surroundings and the dicky dinners has created a perfect environment for nature’s most intriguing inhabitants.

As the celebrities embark on their wilderness journey, they will also have to confront strict regulations surrounding smoking. Due to a recent crackdown on vaping the Australian government in New South Wales, any stars hoping to satisfy their nicotine cravings with e-cigarettes will face disappointment. While smokers can indulge their habit, those who vape must obtain a prescription from a doctor to legally smoke nicotine. This move aims to reduce nicotine consumption, promoting a healthier environment for both the celebrities and the wildlife.

So, as the celebrities prepare for their adventure in the wild, they must remain cautious of their serpentine companions and be prepared for the occasional leech encounter. Nature’s surprises await them at every turn, reminding them that living in the jungle is no ordinary experience.

