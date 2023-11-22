New Reality Series I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Faces Political Controversy

The highly anticipated return of the reality series I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has not been without its fair share of drama. The second episode of the 2023 season brought both emotional upheaval and a contentious political debate to the Australian outback.

One of the most talked-about contestants this year is Nigel Farage, former Ukip and Brexit party MEP, who entered the jungle alongside other celebrities such as Josie Gibson, Jamie Lynn Spears, and Nella Rose. Farage, known for his polarizing views, was unsurprisingly chosen the public to partake in the first gruesome eating trial of the series. He had to consume a pizza topped with unconventional ingredients like camel udder and animal penises, leaving viewers cringing in disgust.

As tensions ran high, it was Fred Sirieix, star of First Dates, who decided to address Farage directly about his pro-Brexit campaign. Sirieix labeled Farage’s actions as “shameful,” sparking a heated political discussion that resonated with viewers. The clash of personalities and ideologies added an unexpected twist to the show, pushing beyond the usual realm of reality television entertainment.

In the upcoming episode, YouTube star Nella Rose will face the next Bushtucker Trial, titled “No Time to Cry.” The public has placed her on a secret mission to find stars in an underground lair, testing her resilience and determination.

As the series unfolds, it remains to be seen how the mix of celebrities and political figures will continue to shape the narrative of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! It has undoubtedly become more than just a competition for the title of King or Queen of the Jungle. With unexpected confrontations and emotional revelations, this season promises to be a memorable one.

FAQ

What is the Bushtucker Trial?

The Bushtucker Trial is a recurring challenge on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! where contestants have to overcome various tasks involving creepy crawlies, insects, and other unpleasant elements.

Who are some of the other celebrities on the show?

Apart from Nigel Farage, this year’s lineup includes Josie Gibson, Jamie Lynn Spears, and Nella Rose, among others.

When does the show air?

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.