Illuvium Sets the Stage for a Thrilling Gaming Experience on Epic Games Store

The highly anticipated NFT game, Illuvium, is making its way to the Epic Games Store, and fans couldn’t be more excited. The announcement of its upcoming launch has already had a significant impact on the price of the Illuvium token, which experienced a sudden surge in value.

Illuvium, built on the Ethereum scaling network Immutable X, promises an immersive gaming experience that combines various game styles, including an open-world adventure and a competitive auto-battler mode. With the use of NFTs, such as virtual land plots, Illuvium has already made waves in the blockchain gaming community, with one land NFT sale generating an impressive $72 million in purchases.

The addition of Illuvium to the Epic Games Store, known for its large user base of 230 million gamers, signifies a significant milestone for the game. This popular PC gaming storefront has previously embraced games with NFTs and crypto tokens, allowing titles like Gods Unchained, Raini: The Lords of Light, and Blankos Block Party to thrive within its marketplace.

Although the Illuvium Beta 3: Arena test is scheduled for a November 28 debut, eager players can already add the game to their wishlists on the Epic Games Store. This beta phase will focus on player-vs-player (PVP) action, providing a glimpse into the exciting world of Illuvium before its full release.

As the price of the Illuvium (ILV) token experienced a remarkable surge following the announcement, it peaked at $80.49, representing a staggering 24% increase within a matter of hours. Currently priced at $75.50, the token still retains a 17% increase over the past 24 hours, further reinforcing the growing interest in the game and its underlying blockchain technology.

