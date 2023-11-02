New Generation Artists Documenting the Personality of Indian Cities

The rapid urbanization and modernization of India’s big cities have led to the disappearance of their unique history, culture, and personality. Old buildings, cafés, and storefronts, with their distinct architectural styles, are being replaced generic retail chains. However, a new generation of artists is using Instagram as a platform to document and preserve the identity of these cities.

Tanay Kumar, an architecture graduate from Mumbai, has been sketching his city since 2018. He believes that architecture gives personality to neighborhoods and creates a lasting memory of a place. His sketches capture landmarks like the Ghadiyal Godi, a clock tower with a significant historical background. Through his art, Kumar aims to bring attention to neglected structures and celebrate the rich history embedded within them.

Similarly, Varunika Gupta, a California-based artist originally from Bengaluru, started sketching old storefronts while being stuck in the U.S. during the pandemic. She revisited places like Hot Chips, a favorite spot from her school days. Gupta’s sketches serve as a way to document her personal memories and the changing landscape of her hometown.

Aditya Raj, another artist from Delhi, focuses on highlighting the beauty of everyday places that often go unnoticed. He has painted iconic establishments like 4S, a dive bar in Defence Colony, and Alka café in Connaught Place. Raj sees his artwork as a form of archiving the city, capturing the essence of these places before they change or vanish.

These artists are not only creating beautiful artwork but also providing a fresh perspective on the importance of preserving the heritage and identity of Indian cities. Through their sketches, they encourage viewers to appreciate the unique stories and memories associated with each landmark. Instagram has become a digital archive showcasing the living, evolving portrait of these cities.

FAQ:

Q: What motivates these artists to document their cities?

A: These artists are motivated their love for their cities, a desire to preserve the buildings, and a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Q: How do these artists choose their projects?

A: They look for stories behind the buildings and seek to capture the unique atmosphere and character of each place.

Q: How are these artists using Instagram?

A: They are using Instagram as a platform to showcase their artwork and create a digital archive of their cities’ heritage.

Q: What is the significance of their artwork?

A: Their artwork raises awareness about the importance of preserving the history, culture, and personality of Indian cities, and serves as a visual documentation of these cities’ evolving landscapes.