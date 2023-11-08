New Philips Radii Auto-Linkable Solar Lights: Illuminating Your Outdoor Space Efficiently

As the winter season approaches and daylight hours dwindle, finding the right lighting solution for your outdoor space becomes a top priority. Signify has recently unveiled its latest innovation, the Philips Radii auto-linkable Ultra Efficient solar lights, offering a transformative and sustainable lighting solution. Let’s dive into how these groundbreaking lights work and why they are a worthwhile investment.

Utilizing advanced Ultra Efficient solar technology, these solar lights from Philips are designed to deliver bright illumination for up to six nights with just a single charge from the sun. The range includes pedestal and wall lights, catering to various outdoor settings such as gardens or patios.

Unlike traditional outdoor lights, Philips’ auto-linkable technology allows these solar lights to work harmoniously as a unit. Once you turn on one light, all the connected lights will synchronize and light up simultaneously when triggered motion. This smart automation creates a welcoming and safe environment in your outdoor space.

The Philips Radii auto-linkable solar lights feature dual brightness design. When motion is detected, the lights will brighten, providing ample visibility. In undisturbed moments, they emit a soft and ambient glow, adding a touch of tranquility to your surroundings. The Ultra Efficient technology ensures that these lights require minimal sun exposure to provide consistent illumination throughout the day and night.

Built to withstand diverse weather conditions, the Philips auto-linkable solar lights are designed to shine brightly even during the harshest winter months. They can endure extreme temperatures ranging from -20°C to 40°C, resist high sun exposure, UV rays, and heavy rain without succumbing to corrosion or rust. With an impressive lifespan of up to 50,000 hours and a five-year warranty, these lights will reliably enhance your outdoor space with solar-powered brilliance for years to come.

The new Philips Radii auto-linkable Ultra Efficient solar lights will be available for purchase in January 2024. The Pedestal light will have a recommended retail price (RRP) of €99.99, while the Wall light will be priced at €89.99.

FAQ:

Q: How do the Philips Radii auto-linkable solar lights work?

A: These solar lights utilize auto-linkable technology to synchronize their operation, providing simultaneous illumination when triggered motion.

Q: Are the Philips auto-linkable solar lights weather-resistant?

A: Yes, these solar lights are designed to withstand extreme temperatures, high sun exposure, UV rays, and heavy rain without corrosion or rust.

Q: How long do the Philips auto-linkable solar lights last?

A: With a battery life of at least 40 hours on a full charge, these solar lights offer longevity and dependable performance for outdoor lighting needs.

Q: When will the Philips Radii auto-linkable solar lights be available for purchase?

A: The lights are set to be launched in January 2024.

Q: What is the price of the Philips Radii auto-linkable solar lights?

A: The Pedestal light will have an RRP of €99.99, and the Wall light will be priced at €89.99.