New Features Expand illumin’s Journey Advertising Platform with Social Capabilities

Illumin Holdings, a journey advertising technology company, has announced new functionality for its journey advertising platform. The company has established a fully integrated connection with Meta, allowing it to provide new Facebook and Instagram capabilities, thereby enabling end-to-end social advertising.

With this update, illumin aims to enhance the connected journey experience for both consumers and marketers. The new feature brings Facebook and Instagram advertisements directly onto the intuitive journey advertising platform, enabling marketers to create, launch, manage, and report on their campaigns seamlessly. This integration consolidates multi-channel campaign transactions while providing connected journey advertising intelligence.

Rachel Kapcan, the Chief Product Officer at illumin, states that this integration makes illumin’s platform a true one-stop shop for advertisers, allowing them to manage their Open Web and Social campaigns from a single, connected interface. This move solidifies illumin as a leading journey advertising provider.

Illumin is a journey advertising platform that empowers marketers to connect with consumers at every stage of their journey using advanced machine learning algorithms and real-time data analytics. The company’s headquarters are in Toronto, Canada, and it serves clients across North America, Latin America, and Europe.

The new social capabilities offered illumin’s journey advertising platform are expected to provide marketers with greater convenience and efficiency while enabling them to leverage the power of social media for their advertising campaigns.

Sources:

– illumin Holdings

– Meta (formerly Facebook)