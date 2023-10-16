New Features in illumin’s Journey Advertising Platform Enhance Social Advertising Capabilities

illumin Holdings Inc., a journey advertising technology company, has introduced new functionality to its platform that integrates with Meta, providing end-to-end social advertising capabilities with Facebook and Instagram. This latest update expands illumin’s connected journey advertising capabilities to include social platforms.

The new feature allows marketers to create, launch, manage, and report on Facebook and Instagram campaigns directly within the illumin platform. This integration enables advertisers to seamlessly pass their Open Web audiences into social campaigns through a unified interface, consolidating multi-channel campaign transactions.

By bringing social in-platform, illumin provides connected journey advertising intelligence alongside Open Web channels such as video, native, display, audio, CTV, and DOOH. This integration makes the illumin platform a comprehensive solution for advertisers, allowing them to manage both their Open Web and Social campaigns in one place.

Rachel Kapcan, Chief Product Officer at illumin, said, “This social integration is the first step of many in creating a platform made for how marketers always wished they could work – and further solidifies illumin as the number one journey advertising provider.”

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, illumin is a journey advertising platform that leverages advanced machine learning algorithms and real-time data analytics to help marketers reach consumers at every stage of their journey. The company’s mission is to empower marketers to make smarter decisions about communicating with online consumers.

Sources: illumin Holdings Inc.