New Facebook and Instagram Capabilities Added to illumin’s Journey Advertising Platform

Illumin Holdings Inc., a leading advertising technology company, has introduced new functionality for its journey advertising platform establishing a fully integrated connection with Meta. This integration enables illumin to provide new Facebook and Instagram capabilities, giving marketers the tools to make smarter decisions about communicating with online consumers.

This latest product update expands illumin’s connected journeys with its first social capabilities. Through the platform, marketers can now create, launch, manage, and report on their Facebook and Instagram campaigns, all within a single interface. The seamless integration allows marketers to pass their Open Web audiences into social campaigns with ease.

Rachel Kapcan, Chief Product Officer at illumin, stated, “This integration makes illumin’s platform a true one-stop shop letting advertisers manage their Open Web and Social campaigns from a singular, connected interface.” This development solidifies illumin’s position as the number one journey advertising provider, as it continues to create a platform that meets the needs and desires of marketers.

Illumin is a journey advertising platform that employs advanced machine learning algorithms and real-time data analytics to help marketers reach consumers at every stage of their journey. The company’s mission is to illuminate the path for brands to connect with their customers through data-driven journey advertising. Based in Toronto, Canada, illumin serves clients across North America, Latin America, and Europe.

