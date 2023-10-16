New Facebook and Instagram Capabilities Introduced in illumin’s Journey Advertising Platform

The journey advertising technology company, illumin Holdings Inc., has announced the addition of new functionality to its journey advertising platform. With this update, illumin now offers fully integrated connections with Meta, allowing for end-to-end Social Advertising on Facebook and Instagram.

The integration of Facebook and Instagram capabilities within illumin’s platform allows marketers to create, launch, manage, and report on their social campaigns. By consolidating multi-channel campaign transactions, marketers can now seamlessly pass their Open Web audiences into social campaigns through a connected interface. This feature provides consumers with an enhanced experience while offering marketers valuable connected journey advertising intelligence.

Rachel Kapcan, Chief Product Officer at illumin, stated that this integration makes illumin’s platform a true one-stop shop for advertisers. By enabling advertisers to manage both their Open Web and Social campaigns from a singular interface, illumin is solidifying its position as the number one journey advertising provider.

illumin is a journey advertising platform that utilizes advanced machine learning algorithms and real-time data analytics to enable marketers to reach consumers at different stages of their journey. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, illumin serves clients across North America, Latin America, and Europe.

For further information, please contact:

Tony Vlismas, VP Marketing

illumin | [email protected]

Steve Hosein, Investor Relations Coordinator

illumin | [email protected]

Babak Pedram, Investor Relations – Canada

Virtus Advisory Group Inc. | [email protected]

David Hanover, Investor Relations – U.S.

KCSA Strategic Communications | [email protected]

Disclaimer: This article contains forward-looking statements and is subject to business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are advised not to rely solely on these statements and should stay updated on new information or events.

Sources:

– GlobeNewswire

– illumin.com