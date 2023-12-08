Illinois Supreme Court Exempts Health Care Industry from Biometric Privacy Act

The Illinois Supreme Court has made a unanimous decision that exempted the health care industry from the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA). This ruling was based on the argument that the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) already provides sufficient privacy protections for biometric information in the health care field.

BIPA, enacted in 2008, prohibits the use of anyone’s biometric information without their explicit permission. This includes data such as face scans or fingerprints. The law has been instrumental in several class action settlements against social media companies, including Facebook. In this particular case, White Castle employees used BIPA to challenge their company’s policy of using fingerprints in the workplace.

Attorney James Zouras, representing health care staff suing hospitals, argued that HIPAA and BIPA are separate and distinct laws. He emphasized that if the defendant’s argument was accepted, it would mean that a significant portion of the Illinois workforce would be without any biometric privacy protections, simply because they work in the health care field.

On the other side, Attorney Bonnie DelGobbo, representing a health care system, argued that BIPA excludes health care workers because HIPAA already covers their biometric data. She cited the use of automated dispensing cabinets in hospitals to access medications and medical supplies as examples of valid health care treatment under HIPAA.

Ultimately, the Illinois Supreme Court agreed with DelGobbo’s argument. In their unanimous decision, they stated, “A health care worker’s biometric information, used to permit access to medication dispensing stations for patient care, falls under ‘information collected, used, or stored for health care treatment, payment, or operations under [HIPAA]’ and is exempt from the Act’s protections.”

This ruling overturns a lower court’s decision and sends the case back to the circuit court for further proceedings. It solidifies the stance that the health care industry is exempt from BIPA due to the privacy protections already provided under HIPAA.