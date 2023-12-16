Chicago Scraps Plans for Temporary Migrant Camp Due to Environmental Concerns

In a disappointing setback for Chicago’s migrant crisis, Governor J.B. Pritzker’s administration has announced the cancellation of plans for a temporary winter camp for migrants due to concerns over environmental contaminants at the proposed site. The city has been struggling to find adequate housing for the more than 24,000 migrants who have arrived from the border with Mexico since August of last year.

Despite efforts to provide temporary housing through a partnership with religious leaders, hundreds of asylum-seekers still await placement at airports and police stations, with some resorting to camping on sidewalks. To address the urgent need for shelter, the state had allocated $65 million for a tent camp in Brighton Park and permanent structures in Little Village.

However, construction at the Brighton Park site was met with protests from residents who raised concerns about pollution and the potential health risks for migrants. An environmental report revealed that the site had previously been home to a railyard, zinc smelter, and truck trailer parking, raising questions about the safety of the location.

Although the city released a study asserting the safety of the shelter site based on soil remediation efforts, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency recommended further testing to ensure the absence of contaminants. Governor Pritzker’s office, prioritizing the safety of asylum-seekers, decided not to proceed with housing families on a site with environmental concerns still present.

The cancellation of the temporary camp underscores the ongoing challenges faced Chicago and other major cities as they grapple with an increasing number of migrants. Mayors from Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, and New York have been advocating for additional federal aid to support the accommodation of new arrivals. With resources dwindling, finding suitable shelter for migrants remains a pressing issue.