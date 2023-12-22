Respiratory Infections Prompt Call for Mask-Wearing in Illinois Health Facilities

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has issued guidance recommending the wearing of masks in specific areas of healthcare facilities in response to a surge in respiratory infections. The rise in cases of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, flu, and RSV, has been observed both in Illinois and across the country. Hospitalizations have increased 20% compared to the previous week, as reported the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Data shows that 44 out of 102 counties in Illinois, including Kankakee County in the Chicago area, have experienced a notable increase in hospitalizations. To address the growing respiratory illnesses, the IDPH encourages healthcare settings throughout the state to consider implementing masks in patient care areas, particularly when treating individuals with weakened immune systems.

The CDC recommends universal masking during times of heightened COVID-19 transmission, whether on a facility-wide basis, in high-risk areas, or for specific patient populations. Additionally, individuals are advised to continue wearing masks or respirators according to their own risk assessment, taking into account recent activities and the potential for developing severe disease.

While it remains unclear if specific healthcare facilities in the Chicago area have reinstated mask policies, IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra stresses the importance of preventive measures. He urges residents to wear masks in crowded places, practice good hand hygiene, and receive vaccinations for COVID-19, flu, and RSV if eligible. These precautions are especially crucial for individuals over 65 years of age, immunocompromised individuals, and those with chronic medical conditions. Dr. Vohra also highlights the limited capacity of pediatric ICUs in many areas, emphasizing the need to protect young children from respiratory infections.

By following these guidelines, Illinois residents can contribute to the mitigation of respiratory illnesses and help safeguard the health and well-being of their families and communities.