Illinois’ Pension Debt Soars Due to Salary Increases

Illinois’ state pension debt has increased $2.6 billion between the fiscal years 2022 and 2023, primarily driven unexpectedly large salary increases for state employees. This revelation comes from a recent pension report published the state legislature’s Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability. The report reveals that statewide pension debt has risen 1.8% to reach a staggering $142.3 billion based on the market value of the assets.

With this recent increase, pension debt for the five statewide systems has now reached its second-highest level in the past two decades. While federal pandemic funding temporarily halted the growth of the debt, it has now resumed its upward trajectory. Researchers attribute this rapid rise in pension debt to the larger-than-expected salary increases that have been extended across all five systems.

The salary increases implemented in the fiscal year 2023 have contributed a total of $1.074 billion to the unfunded liability, with the three largest systems, namely the Teachers’ Retirement System, State Employees’ Retirement System, and State Universities Retirement System, accounting for most of the growth. Additionally, there is an additional $767.6 million in new debt attributed to demographic changes and other miscellaneous factors, including variations between predicted and actual benefits paid to employees.

The report also highlights the alarming fact that Illinois currently has only 44 cents saved for every dollar promised in benefits to members of the five statewide pension systems. Experts have long warned that pensions with funding ratios below 60% are in significant trouble, while those with funding ratios below 40% are likely beyond recovery.

Without significant structural pension reforms, Illinois’ pension crisis will continue to worsen. The burden of pension debt not only affects retirees but also places a strain on taxpayers and essential state services. Only through constitutional amendments and comprehensive pension reforms can Illinois hope to eliminate its unfunded pension liability and ensure retirement security for its pensioners. Inaction on the part of the state legislature and the governor will only heighten the risk and exacerbate the already dire situation.