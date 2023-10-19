Illinois Comptroller Fires Lawyer Over Antisemitic Remarks on Social Media

The Illinois comptroller’s office has announced that it fired one of its lawyers, Sarah Chowdhury, after she allegedly made virulently antisemitic remarks on Instagram. The office became aware of the exchange and Chowdhury admitted to at least some of the antisemitic posts. Comptroller Susana Mendoza’s spokesperson emphasized that the office has zero tolerance for hate speech or antisemitism.

Chowdhury had engaged in a private exchange with an Instagram account called Big Law Boiz, where she made antisemitic remarks such as “All you zionists will pay” and “Hitler should have eradicated all of you.” The owner of the Big Law Boiz account, who identified himself as “a Jew with Israeli family,” shared screenshots of the exchange publicly earlier on Thursday. The owner explained that Chowdhury initiated the conversation in response to posts about media coverage of the conflict in Israel.

Chowdhury, who also serves as the president of the South Asian Bar Association of Chicago, has not yet provided any comment on the matter. The association has likewise not responded to requests for comment.

The Illinois comptroller’s office oversees the state’s fiscal affairs. Chowdhury was one of four legal counsels employed the office. The firing of Chowdhury sends a strong message about the importance of upholding principles of tolerance and respect within public institutions.

It is essential for individuals in positions of authority and responsibility to be held accountable for their actions and statements, especially when they promote hate speech and discrimination. Antisemitism is a deeply harmful and prejudiced ideology, and it is crucial to condemn and eradicate it in all its forms.

