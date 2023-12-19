Illinois Minimum Wage Set to Rise on New Year’s Day

Summary:

Effective January 1st, Illinois will observe an incremental rise in the minimum wage, as stipulated a state law passed earlier. While the law originally aimed to reach a $15 minimum wage for non-tipped employees over three years, the final increase to $15 will now occur on January 1st, 2025. Starting this year, the minimum wage for non-tipped workers will increase from $13 to $14 per hour. Tipped employees will also experience a modest rise, with their minimum wage going up from $7.80 to $8.40 per hour.

Illinois Minimum Wage to Progressively Increase in Upcoming Years

By gradually implementing these wage increases, Illinois is working towards creating a more equitable labor market. While some critics argue that such measures could lead to potential job losses or increased business costs, proponents emphasize the positive impact on workers’ standard of living and the potential for increased consumer spending. As the final increase to $15 looms on the horizon, employees across the state can anticipate more substantial changes in their paychecks.