Illinois Sets Record for Monthly Marijuana Sales, Attracts Out-of-State Visitors

In November, adult-use cannabis retailers in Illinois achieved a significant milestone, selling a record amount of legal marijuana to Illinois residents. The total sales of recreational marijuana in the state reached $139.1 million for the month, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Of this amount, $105.5 million was purchased residents, while visitors accounted for $33.6 million in sales.

Interestingly, these figures do not include taxes, which further suggests the immense popularity of cannabis products in the state. In fact, last month’s sales, when taking into account out-of-state buyers, ranked as the fifth-highest monthly figure since the opening of cannabis stores in January 2020.

Another noteworthy development is the increase in the number of individual adult-use marijuana products sold in November. Retailers moved a staggering 3.77 million items, surpassing the previous record of 3.74 million items set in the previous month.

While prices of cannabis in Illinois may be higher compared to other legal states, Governor J.B. Pritzker has emphasized the industry’s steady growth and substantial sales to out-of-state visitors. In a recent report, state officials highlighted the “unprecedented” growth of the state-legal marijuana market during the fiscal year 2023. The year saw the opening of 28 new retailers, contributing to over $1.5 billion in total retail sales.

Over the course of fiscal year 2023, Illinois generated approximately $451.9 million in revenue from the legal cannabis industry, surpassing the revenue from alcohol sales, which amounted to $316.3 million. This significant financial contribution to the state further establishes the economic potential of the marijuana market.

Moreover, Illinois has also prioritized social equity in the cannabis industry, issuing conditional licenses and implementing a new Social Equity Criteria Lottery. Efforts to support diverse representation in the market are paying off, as the diversity survey report showed an increase in Black-owned, Latino/a or Hispanic-owned, Asian-owned, and women-owned cannabis businesses.

However, despite the overall success of the cannabis industry in Illinois, smaller craft cannabis growers reportedly face challenges, despite receiving millions in state aid. This disparity highlights the need for continued support and development of the industry to ensure a fair and equitable market for all participants.