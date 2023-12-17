Illinois Farm Bureau Advocates for Stronger Regulations on CO2 Pipelines

In a show of support for property owners and Illinois’ agricultural economy, the delegates of the Illinois Farm Bureau have passed several resolutions addressing the issue of CO2 pipelines at their annual meeting.

The first resolution focuses on the use of eminent domain for CO2 pipelines. Delegates voted in favor of legislation that would prohibit the use of eminent domain in relation to these pipelines. This decision reflects the Farm Bureau’s commitment to protecting the rights of property owners.

Another significant resolution calls for a moratorium on CO2 pipelines until the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration’s (PHMSA) rulemaking process is complete. The Farm Bureau delegates recognize the importance of thorough regulation and want to ensure that safety measures are in place before any further development of CO2 pipelines can occur.

Additionally, the delegates passed a resolution requiring CO2 pipeline and sequestration developers to demonstrate progress securing at-will easements before project approval the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC). This shows a proactive approach to holding developers accountable for their actions and ensuring the proper assessment of potential risks and concerns.

Lan Richart, speaking on behalf of the Coalition to Stop CO2 Pipelines, praised the Farm Bureau for their commitment to these resolutions. The coalition is made up of farmers, landowners, and advocates within the Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition who aim to address regulatory gaps in the Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) industrial cycle.

While the legislation that the coalition supported did not move forward this year, they plan to continue their efforts and push for it in 2024. The Farm Bureau’s endorsement of these resolutions is a significant step towards stronger regulation and protection of property owners, as well as the agricultural industry in Illinois.

In conclusion, the Illinois Farm Bureau’s annual meeting has generated substantial support for tighter regulations on CO2 pipelines. Their resolutions demonstrate a dedication to protecting property rights, ensuring safety, and holding developers accountable.