New Law in Illinois Requires Employers to Provide Paid Time Off

Illinois has recently passed a new law that will require all employers to provide paid time off for their workers. The law, signed Governor J.B. Pritzker in March and set to take effect in 2024, mandates that employees must receive one hour of paid time off for every 40 hours worked, up to a minimum of 40 hours per year.

The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) is currently working on implementing the rules and regulations for this new policy, and they have presented their proposed rules in a webinar hosted the AFL-CIO. The main objective of the law is to provide workers with the opportunity to take time off without fear of losing their job.

Employers have the option to either allow their workers to accrue their paid time off or provide it in a frontloaded manner. If the accrual system is chosen, any unused time must be rolled over to the following year. However, employees will not be able to use this time off until March 31st.

Most employees will be eligible for this paid time off, except for those who are already covered collective bargaining agreements or university students who work part-time at their institutions. Domestic workers, including nannies and housekeepers, are covered under the law, as well as employees of private schools.

Employers who violate the law may face fines of up to $2,500, and employees who have been denied their paid time off can seek damages. Retaliation against employees for using their time off is strictly prohibited.

Illinois is now one of three states, along with Nebraska and Maine, that require employers to provide paid time off. However, unlike the other two states, Illinois does not specify that the time off must be used for sick leave – employees can use it for any reason they choose.

The IDOL is currently accepting public comments on the proposed rules until December 18th. The full list of rules can be found on the IDOL website. This new law aims to provide a better work-life balance for Illinois workers and ensure that they have the opportunity to take time off when needed.