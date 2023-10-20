Illinois Comptroller’s Office Fires Attorney Over Antisemitic Comments on Instagram

An attorney working at the Illinois comptroller’s office was fired on Thursday for making antisemitic comments on Instagram. The offensive remarks were brought to the attention of the office a reposted screenshot on X. The comptroller’s office learned about the posts at around 12:30 p.m. and promptly took action.

Comptroller Susana Mendoza’s office reached out to the employee approximately an hour and a half after becoming aware of the comments. Following an admission from the attorney regarding some of the remarks, the decision was made to terminate her employment. Mendoza’s office issued a statement affirming their zero tolerance policy towards antisemitism and hate speech.

Only one day after the surprise attack on Israel Hamas on October 7th, Mendoza himself released a statement expressing support for Israel’s right to defend itself using all possible means. It is clear that Mendoza’s office takes a firm stand against any form of hate speech or discrimination.

Antisemitism has long been a global concern, characterized prejudice, discrimination, or hostility towards Jewish individuals or the Jewish community as a whole. It is important for organizations and individuals alike to actively combat antisemitism and promote inclusivity and respect.

