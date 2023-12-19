Illinois Receives Significant Investment for Passenger Rail Improvements

The Illinois Department of Transportation has recently announced a substantial federal investment of $95.1 million to enhance passenger rail services in the state. The funding, provided the Federal Railroad Administration, will be primarily allocated to improving and modernizing Chicago’s Union Station, with nearly $94 million dedicated to the project.

This investment marks a significant milestone in Illinois’ commitment to creating a robust and connected railroad system. Governor JB Pritzker praised the federal partnership and highlighted the state’s ongoing efforts to invest in railway infrastructure. He stated, “Illinois sits at the heart of the Midwest, serving as a transportation hub for passengers and businesses alike. With this federal investment, we are well on our way to achieving our vision of a brighter future with the most accessible and connected railroad system in the country.”

The grants awarded the Federal Railroad Administration, in collaboration with Amtrak and the Illinois Department of Transportation, will support key initiatives under the Chicago Hub Improvement Program. These projects aim to enhance rail service and operations throughout Chicago and the Midwest.

Chicago’s Union Station will undergo significant renovations, including improvements to accessibility for riders with disabilities and upgrades to the ventilation system. Station platforms will also be repurposed, renovated, and expanded to accommodate the growing number of passengers who rely on Amtrak and Metra trains, which serve approximately 120,000 riders daily.

Additionally, the Illinois Department of Transportation received $1.5 million in planning funds through the FRA’s Corridor Identification and Development Program. These funds will support the enhancement and expansion of the Chicago to Carbondale, Chicago to St. Louis, and Chicago to Quad Cities rail corridors. The grants will help develop comprehensive plans, schedules, and cost estimates for future federal funding opportunities.

The federal investment in Illinois’ passenger rail network not only strengthens the state’s transportation infrastructure but also supports its position as a vital hub in North America. Illinois, in partnership with Amtrak, already offers multiple daily round trips to various cities, including St. Louis, Carbondale, and Quincy.

This substantial funding underscores the state’s commitment to improving the overall customer experience and sets the stage for further federal investments in expanding passenger rail services throughout Illinois and the Midwest.