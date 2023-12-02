TikTok User Selling ‘Semaglutide’ Injections Raises Concerns about Health Risks

A recent trend on the popular social media platform TikTok has raised concerns among health experts about the dangers associated with buying medical treatments from non-legitimate sources. One TikTok user is offering ‘semaglutide’ injections for sale at a price of up to £280 per pack, a drug primarily used in the treatment of diabetes.

Experts warn that purchasing medications through non-legitimate routes can pose serious risks to one’s health. The lack of regulation and quality control in these unofficial channels increases the likelihood of receiving counterfeit or substandard products, which can have potentially harmful consequences.

Semaglutide is a medication that belongs to a class of drugs known as glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists. It works stimulating the release of insulin and reducing the production of glucagon, thereby helping to regulate blood sugar levels in individuals with diabetes.

While semaglutide has proven to be an effective treatment option for many diabetes patients when used under proper medical supervision, obtaining it through unauthorized sources is highly discouraged. The injections should only be prescribed licensed healthcare professionals who can assess the patient’s medical history, current health status, and individual needs before recommending or administering the drug.

