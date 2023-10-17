Illegal Streaming Services Shut Down in UK as Sky and FACT Issue Cease-and-Desist Notices

Illegal streaming services in the UK have faced a crackdown as Sky and FACT (Federation Against Copyright Theft) personally issued ‘cease-and-desist notices’ to operators. These notices serve as a warning to the individuals involved that they may face prosecution if they continue to run the illegal services. Over a span of three weeks, 47 legal notices were issued, resulting in the majority of the illegal services being taken down and their advertisements removed.

FACT is an organization in the UK that aims to protect intellectual property and combat fraud and IP crime. They work to ensure the safety of consumers online. The ‘cease-and-desist notices’ require immediate cessation of illegal streaming activities. Some addresses were visited to deliver these notices in person, while others received them via post or email.

Sky and FACT identified several operators who were providing illegal access to premium TV shows and movies, including content from Sky. This latest action is part of a series of initiatives to tackle illegal streaming, which includes a new blocking order granted to Sky and significant enforcement action in Ireland.

Cease-and-desist measures have proven to be effective in disrupting illegal streaming activities. Kieron Sharp, CEO at FACT, commented that illegal IPTV service providers not only break the law, but also endanger consumers exposing them to malware, data breaches, and identity theft. Additionally, consumers who pay for pirate services unknowingly contribute to serious organized crime groups.

Matt Hibbert, Director of Anti-Piracy UK and ROI at Sky, expressed gratitude for the partnership with FACT and law enforcement agencies in addressing the issue of illegal streaming. In line with these efforts, a new consumer campaign called BeStreamWise.com has been launched in the UK and Ireland. The campaign aims to educate viewers about the personal risks associated with streaming illegally and to provide safer alternatives for enjoying content.

