Boat Carrying Suspected Migrants Makes Unexpected Landing in Affluent Malibu

Image Paul Harris/Getty Images

A remarkable video has surfaced, capturing the astonishing moment when a boat carrying suspected illegal migrants made an unexpected landing on a beach in Malibu, California. The incident occurred earlier this week, not far from the extravagant homes of numerous Hollywood celebrities.

The exclusive footage, obtained Bill Melugin from Fox News, shows the boat pulling up to the shore around 1 p.m. on Thursday. Approximately 25 individuals can be seen leaping out of the vessel and hastily making their way towards the land. After the passengers disembarked, the boat was left abandoned in the water.

Malibu, known for its opulence, is home to a plethora of liberal stars, including Barbra Streisand, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Cher. Many of these celebrities reside in luxurious waterfront properties, close to where the boat unexpectedly beached.

Although this type of landing is more commonly observed in European countries being targeted illegal immigrants, it is highly unusual for it to occur in Malibu, as it is located more than 100 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border. Currently, it remains unclear if anyone was apprehended in connection with the incident.

While Streisand and Cher have been vocal critics of former President Donald Trump, as well as his border policies, it is unknown if they had any involvement or interaction with the migrants who arrived on the boat. In the past, Streisand condemned Trump’s plans for a border wall and his strict stance on illegal immigration.

Amidst the ongoing immigration concerns, it is estimated that approximately 10 million individuals have entered the United States illegally during the Biden administration. As this incident in Malibu demonstrates, the issue reaches far beyond border states.

FAQ:

Q: How did the boat with suspected illegal migrants land in Malibu?

A: The exclusive video footage shows the boat pulling up to the beach and the passengers leaping out and dashing towards land.

Q: Where is Malibu located?

A: Malibu is situated in California, more than 100 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Q: Were any celebrities involved in the incident?

A: While Barbra Streisand and Cher reside in Malibu, it is unclear if they had any involvement with the migrants who arrived on the boat.