Illegal Loan Providers in Pakistan Exploiting Alternative Channels to Trap Borrowers

Illegal loan providers in Pakistan have resorted to using alternative channels, such as WhatsApp, to launch their loan apps and trap unsuspecting borrowers. After being removed from Google Play and the Apple store, these providers, also known as nano or micro loan providers, have continued their predatory practices. Despite initially marketing themselves as cheap loan providers, they are trapping borrowers with exorbitant interest rates.

In response to numerous reports, the Ministry of IT and Telecom in Pakistan decided to take action against these illegal loan apps in July. The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), in collaboration with Google, Apple, and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), ensured the removal of many illegal loan apps from the Google and Apple stores.

However, the perpetrators have now turned to alternative methods, such as using Android Package Kit (APK) files, websites, and WhatsApp, to distribute their loan apps and ensnare people in debt traps. Disturbingly, these loan providers have been reported to harass borrowers, as well as their friends and family, accessing their contact lists and personal data.

The SECP has issued a cautionary statement, emphasizing the serious risks associated with downloading illegal apps from any source other than official app stores. These risks include fraud, blackmailing, harassment, and misuse of personal information. The commission, in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the PTA, has already identified and initiated action against seven illegal loan apps marketed on various websites.

The fight against these unethical practices continues, as the SECP, Google, FIA, and PTA work together to protect the public. Through their efforts, 120 illegal apps have already been removed from the Google and Apple App stores. To keep the public informed, the SECP has published an updated list of illegal apps on their website.

It is essential to note that there are only two legal loan app providers in Pakistan, namely SmartQarza and Paisayaar. Borrowers are advised to exercise caution and only opt for these authorized platforms to secure legitimate loans without falling victim to loan sharks.

