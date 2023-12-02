New Trend of Unauthorised Parties and the Rising Costs of Authorised Events in NSW

Illegal raves and unauthorised gatherings in public spaces and apartment buildings have become an increasing trend in New South Wales (NSW), Australia. Recently, police and council rangers shut down an illegal rave on Bondi Beach, where hundreds of people gathered for a party overlooking the beach. The event, known as the Insomnia Sunset Rave, was promoted on social media as the “best outdoor party” but was held within an alcohol-prohibited area.

These unauthorised parties pose serious safety risks for attendees and authorities alike, as they often take place near rocks and cliffs. Waverley Council, responsible for the area where the illegal rave occurred, emphasized the potential dangers and stated that fines were not issued on this occasion. The council has a permit system in place for large gatherings on land it owns or manages, but unauthorised events continue to be a concern.

Liberal councillor Leon Goltsman expressed his worries about the growing trend of unauthorised parties in public spaces and apartment buildings. He emphasized that such gatherings threaten community safety and disrupt the lives of residents. Emergency service access may be blocked in case of an incident, and health concerns such as rubbish and inadequate sanitary facilities can also arise.

However, event organizers argue that hosting authorized events in NSW has become increasingly challenging due to the high costs involved. Compared to other states, the cost of organizing authorized major events in NSW can be up to five times higher. This financial burden makes it difficult for organizers to break even or make a profit. For example, the Listen Out Festival, which hosts 30,000 attendees in different cities, pays the NSW government around one million dollars for venue hire, police, and ambulance services. The same event in Melbourne only costs $200,000.

The Australian Festival Association has raised concerns about the high costs imposed on event organizers the NSW government, particularly the fees for police security. These costs seem to be consistently increasing, and there is limited transparency about how they are calculated. The association also highlighted that some costs in NSW are up to 400% higher than those imposed for the same show on a national tour held in Queensland or Victoria.

While the NSW government acknowledges the challenges faced the festival and events sector, any changes in fees and charges should not compromise the safety of festival-goers. A review of the Music Festivals Act is currently underway and is expected to be completed next year.

FAQ:

Q: What is the trend observed in New South Wales?

A: There is an increasing trend of unauthorised parties in public spaces and apartment buildings in NSW.

Q: What recent event exemplified this trend?

A: An illegal rave called the Insomnia Sunset Rave took place on Bondi Beach, attracting hundreds of people.

Q: Are these unauthorised parties a safety concern?

A: Yes, they pose serious safety risks for attendees and authorities, especially when held near hazardous areas.

Q: Why do event organizers in NSW face challenges?

A: The costs of hosting authorized events in NSW are significantly higher compared to other states, making it difficult for organizers to break even.

Q: What is the concern raised the Australian Festival Association?

A: The association is concerned about the high costs imposed on event organizers, especially the fees for police security, which lack transparency in calculation.