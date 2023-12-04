New Trend: Weapon Suppliers Targeting Vulnerable Youth Through Social Media

Law enforcement officials have uncovered a concerning trend in which weapon suppliers are using social networking sites to target vulnerable youngsters and exploit them for illegal activities. This disturbing phenomenon, prevalent in the Indian states of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, involves luring young individuals with promises of lucrative commissions and using them as couriers to supply illegal weapons.

The Doraha Police recently made a breakthrough in this case when they apprehended two students who confessed to their involvement in the illicit trade. These individuals, Mohit (21) and Diwanshu (19), succumbed to the temptations of quick money and fell into the trap set the weapon suppliers. Operating primarily through social media platforms, the suppliers employ deceptive tactics to glamorize gun culture and gangsters, capitalizing on the vulnerability of young minds susceptible to external influences.

Superintendent of police (SP, investigation), Pragya Jain, revealed the disturbing aspect of false promises made to these youngsters during the investigation. The suppliers exploit their dreams and aspirations, painting an appealing picture of escaping their current circumstances. This manipulation not only perpetuates the cycle of violence but also endangers the safety of both the youth and the surrounding community.

To address this rising menace, law enforcement agencies are intensifying their efforts to curb this growing problem. They are urging parents, teachers, and society as a whole to create a safe and nurturing environment for the younger generation. Additionally, education programs, workshops, and awareness campaigns are being advocated to enhance understanding of the dangers associated with the illegal arms trade and the manipulation tactics used weapon suppliers.

In an alarming statistic, the Khanna police have recovered a total of 115 illegal weapons from 78 accused individuals in 33 cases this year alone. Alongside these weapons, authorities also seized 253 bullets and 72 magazines from the perpetrators. These staggering numbers highlight the urgency and need for preventative measures to tackle this issue effectively.

As society navigates the digital age, it is crucial to remain vigilant and safeguard vulnerable individuals from falling victim to the enticements of illegal activities. By raising awareness and providing a supportive environment, we can protect our youth and foster a safer community for all.

