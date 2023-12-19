Masked Protester Threatens Police Officers at Toronto Demonstration

Summary:

A masked protester at a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Toronto’s Eaton Centre on Sunday has sparked controversy after being caught on video threatening an individual in the presence of police officers. The footage, widely circulated on social media, shows the protester pointing towards the officers and declaring, “I’ll put you six feet deep.” Concerns have been raised regarding the lack of consequences for making such threats in the presence of law enforcement. Former Canadian Senator Linda Frum highlighted the video, expressing her disbelief that such behavior could occur without arrest, and emphasizing the impact on public safety. Noah Shack, Vice-President of Countering Anti-Semitism and Hate at the United Jewish Appeal Federation of Greater Toronto, stressed the importance of investigations and holding individuals accountable for their actions. The incident is currently under investigation the Toronto police, who have acknowledged the presence of officers at the rally and their efforts to maintain crowd control and public safety. The incident raises questions about the effectiveness of de-escalation tactics and the need for repercussions in such situations.