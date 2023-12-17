AC/DC: A Memorable Tour with Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow

Summary: AC/DC’s tour supporting Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow in 1976 left a lasting impression on both the members of Rainbow and AC/DC. Ronnie James Dio and Tony Carey from Rainbow were blown away AC/DC’s energetic performances, noting that they always left the crowd wanting more. Dio mentioned that even back then, Angus Young gave everything on stage. Although Rainbow held their own with their long guitar pieces, AC/DC’s fresh and exciting style made them look old-fashioned in comparison. While both bands didn’t party together much, Dio recalled a memorable encounter with Malcolm Young, who was on a mission to find beer and playfully pulled a chair from under Jimmy Bain. Bon Scott, AC/DC’s frontman, sought Dio’s advice when he caught a cold, highlighting his friendliness and appreciation. Overall, the members of Rainbow were highly impressed AC/DC and their potential for success.

AC/DC’s tour supporting Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow was an unforgettable experience for both bands. Dio, Carey, and Cozy Powell from Rainbow were in awe of AC/DC’s performances, with Dio admitting that they were consistently upstaged their fellow rockers. While they had known about AC/DC’s popularity in Australia, the tour allowed them to witness firsthand the band’s incredible stage presence and the devotion they received from their fans.

The tour served as a catalyst for Rainbow to reassess their own style. Dio confessed that AC/DC’s exciting and fresh performances made them feel old-fashioned in comparison. AC/DC’s high-energy sets and Angus Young’s electrifying stage presence left a lasting impression on Dio, Carey, and Powell, who marveled at their ability to connect with the audience.

Though the two bands didn’t socialize much offstage, Dio shared a memorable encounter with Malcolm Young, AC/DC’s rhythm guitarist. Seeking beer after quickly consuming their rider, Young humorously pulled a chair from under Bain, leaving everyone in stitches. Dio fondly remembered their conversation with Bon Scott, who sought his advice on dealing with a cold during the tour. Scott’s friendly demeanor and gratitude left a positive impression on Dio.

Looking back, both Dio and Carey acknowledged that AC/DC had the potential for success, but they never anticipated the level of fame they would eventually achieve. Carey commented on AC/DC’s ability to sustain their success over time, attributing it to their seamless transition with Brian Johnson. Meanwhile, Rainbow struggled due to frequent lineup changes, hindering their rise to the same level of stardom.

All in all, AC/DC’s tour with Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow was a defining moment for both bands. The experience not only highlighted the stark contrast in their styles but also showcased AC/DC’s immense potential for future success.