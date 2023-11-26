AnonyWhatsApp User Sends Death Threats to Lagos Resident Amidst Confusion

An anonymous WhatsApp user has recently targeted Gloria Ezenduka, a resident of Agege in Lagos, with a series of death threats. The threats were allegedly made because the user believed that Ezenduka had been involved with their partner. However, Ezenduka vehemently denied any involvement in such a situation.

The shocking messages began pouring in on Tuesday night and continued until Wednesday, when the unknown individual contacted her through her WhatsApp business account. The threats included promises to harm Ezenduka with corrosive acids or even take her life.

Upon receiving the first alarming message, Ezenduka questioned if the user had intended to contact someone else. To her surprise, the user responded with an accurate mention of her name, suggesting knowledge of her identity.

Feeling frightened and unsure of what might transpire, Ezenduka reached out to her friends to inform them about the situation. Unfortunately, all her friends who attempted to contact the WhatsApp number found themselves blocked.

The anonymous user relentlessly continued their terrifying messages. They warned Ezenduka that they were intentionally being evasive to avoid detection when their “hand or [their] girls’ hand” eventually touched her.

In an effort to identify the individual behind the threats, FIJ (Fact-Checkers International Journalism) attempted to find any social media accounts linked to the WhatsApp number but were unsuccessful. Similarly, a Google search revealed that the number appeared on several Chinese websites, along with other similar Airtel numbers. However, these websites primarily existed to facilitate scams targeting unsuspecting Nigerians.

Truecaller, a popular phone number lookup service, provided some insights about the number. The owner appeared to have a common southwest name, like the owner of the phone number used the scammers. However, when FIJ contacted the number, the person who answered claimed that they were not involved in any WhatsApp activities and did not even own a smartphone.

As of now, the situation remains uncertain, with no clear indication of who the anonymous user is or their motivations behind the threats. Gloria Ezenduka has taken necessary precautions and reported the incident to the authorities. Investigation is ongoing to ensure her safety and bring the perpetrator to justice.

