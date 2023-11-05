Cincinnati Reds Legend Joey Votto Expresses Gratitude for the City

In a heartfelt video message shared across multiple social media platforms, Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto expressed his deep appreciation for the city and its community. The 40-year-old first baseman, who recently became a free agent after the team declined his $20 million club option, thanked Cincinnati for its warm welcome and support throughout his 17 seasons with the franchise.

Reflecting on his journey as an 18-year-old Canadian player moving to the United States to pursue a career in professional baseball, Votto acknowledged the initial intimidation he felt. However, he credited the Cincinnati community for transforming his experience into “the best stretch” of his life. From friendly greetings on the streets to the unwavering support of first responders, Votto expressed gratitude for the kindness and care he received during his time in the city.

Votto’s departure from the Reds may mark the end of an era, but the impact he has made on the team’s history is undeniable. A six-time All-Star and the winner of the 2010 National League Most Valuable Player Award, Votto leaves behind a legacy as one of the franchise’s all-time offensive leaders.

While Votto’s future in Cincinnati remains uncertain, his genuine gratitude for the city and its community will always be a part of his story. As he bids farewell, he encouraged fans to remember the fond memories and experiences shared over the years. In closing, Votto expressed his love for the game and his appreciation for the support he has received, emphasizing that he will always consider himself a Cincinnati Red.

FAQs

1. How long did Joey Votto play for the Cincinnati Reds?

Joey Votto played his entire 17-year Major League career with the Cincinnati Reds.

2. What accomplishments did Joey Votto achieve during his time with the Reds?

Votto’s achievements include winning the 2010 National League Most Valuable Player Award and being selected as an All-Star six times.

3. Will Joey Votto continue playing professional baseball?

While the future is uncertain, Votto has become a free agent and may explore playing opportunities with other teams.