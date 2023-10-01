Ileana D’Cruz Shares Adorable Picture of Son Koa Phoenix Dolan

Ileana D’Cruz recently delighted her fans sharing a cute picture of her son, Koa Phoenix Dolan, who turned two months old. The actress took an adorable selfie with her baby boy and posted it on her Instagram. This is the first time that Ileana has given her followers a glimpse of her little one since he was born on August 1.

In the picture, Ileana looks directly at the camera while cradling baby Koa in her arms. The little one rests his head on his mother’s shoulder and gazes ahead. The post was accompanied a short caption that simply said, “2 months already.”

Fans and celebrities alike showered the post with love and good wishes. Actor Malaika Arora commented with a red heart emoticon, while Nargis Fakhri expressed her adoration with multiple heart eye smiley faces. Many fans also left comments blessing the mother and son with happiness, good health, and a bright future.

In August, Ileana had shared the news of her baby’s arrival and revealed that she had named him Koa Phoenix Dolan. The name Koa means “valiant one” or “warrior.” The actress had also shared a black and white picture of her son holding her finger, captioned, “1 week of being your Mama.”

Ileana had announced her pregnancy back in April and had kept her personal life under wraps. She only recently revealed the man in her life, Michael Dolan. During a social media Q&A session, Ileana expressed her overwhelming joy and love when she first heard her baby’s heartbeat.

Ileana D’Cruz was last seen in the music video of Badshah’s song Sab Gazab and in the film The Big Bull alongside Abhishek Bachchan. Her upcoming project is Unfair And Lovely, where she will star alongside Randeep Hooda.

Sources:

– Bump.com (for the meaning of the name Koa)

– Hindustan Times (for information about Ileana’s career and pregnancy)