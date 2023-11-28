Fake HAC Jerseys Sold on Snapchat: A Cautionary Tale

In a small-scale but short-lived business venture, a resident of Le Havre was apprehended the police on the morning of November 28, 2023, for allegedly selling counterfeit HAC jerseys, according to police sources. The individual was reportedly selling the jerseys on Snapchat at a price of 30 euros, a significant discount from the original price of 90 euros.

An investigation was promptly launched upon receiving information about the illegal sales. The authorities were able to quickly identify and apprehend the seller, who admitted to the allegations, revealing that he was selling the jerseys as a means to supplement his income.

Upon searching the seller’s residence, 80 out of the 100 jerseys he had ordered were seized. While these counterfeit jerseys may not be of the highest quality, they are still capable of deceiving less discerning buyers. It is important to exercise caution when purchasing such products sold “under the table” as their origins are often unknown. There is a risk that the materials used in these counterfeit jerseys could be flammable or trigger allergies, underscoring the seriousness with which the police have taken this case.

The seller, a man in his thirties, is scheduled to appear in court in February next year to face the consequences of his actions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: What were the allegations against the individual apprehended?

A: The individual was accused of selling counterfeit jerseys of Le Havre Athletic Club (HAC) through the messaging app Snapchat.

Q: How much were the jerseys being sold for?

A: The jerseys were being sold at a price of 30 euros, significantly lower than their original price of 90 euros.

Q: Were all the jerseys seized during the search?

A: Of the 100 jerseys that the seller had ordered, 80 were seized during the search conducted the authorities.

Q: What risks are associated with purchasing counterfeit jerseys?

A: Counterfeit jerseys pose potential risks as the materials used in their production may be flammable or cause allergies.

Q: When is the seller expected to appear in court?

A: The seller is scheduled to appear in court in February of the following year to face legal consequences for his actions.