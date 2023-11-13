Young Man Faces Charges for Drug Trafficking via Snapchat Account

A 26-year-old man appeared before the Cahors Criminal Court on Friday, where he was immediately tried for two offenses, including alleged complicity in a drug trafficking operation involving the sale of a Snapchat account and its customer base.

The case began when a security guard at a café called the gendarmerie to report that a person outside the establishment was displaying cocaine and banknotes. When the gendarmes arrived at the scene, the individual was a short distance away, near a bank, standing under a porch with another man. The second man explained to the gendarmes that he had just purchased cocaine from Kevin and had withdrawn 80 euros for the transaction. Upon searching the defendant, the gendarmes found a small precision scale, drugs, and 1,920 euros in cash.

During his police custody, the young man, who was agitated and intoxicated, was taken to the hospital for a medical examination. “When the patrol chief refused to let you smoke a second cigarette, you insulted and threatened him with death. After a more thorough search before being placed in a cell, we found hidden at the bottom of your tracksuit other attached illicit substances: 79 grams of cocaine. We will analyze your cell phone, which contains a number of contacts and accounts with different nicknames for your clients,” stated the court’s president.

The Digital Grocery worth its Weight in Gold

When the absurd nicknames of his clients were mentioned, the young man smiled, arms crossed, completely relaxed in his tracksuit, attentively listening to the proceedings. He readily admitted to all the incidents from Sunday, November 5th. “To have some money, easy money! I got caught, that’s how it is,” he concluded. However, when the second case was brought up, Kevin became more somber and interrupted the president while he was presenting the facts. Between October 5th, 2022, and January 31st, 2023, in the department of Aveyron, he is accused of aiding and abetting a large-scale drug trafficking operation selling a Snapchat account that he had created, which had a significant customer base. The account facilitated connections between buyers and sellers, as well as sellers and couriers.

According to two witnesses who were convicted in a drug-related case, Kevin sold the “The Grocery Store, Your Choice” account to the “bosses of Brive” for between 20,000 and 30,000 euros. “Yes, I created it to sell cigarettes, alcohol, or papers. I never sold drugs on it. I sold the account on the Darknet for 7,000 euros, and I didn’t even receive the full amount. Whatever they do with it after that is not my problem!” he defended himself.

“No Proof, Nothing”

However, the prosecutor seethed, saying, “He tells us ‘I admit it,’ as if it were obvious, ordinary, normal, almost giving the impression that he doesn’t understand why he’s being prosecuted. But behind the drug trafficking, there are disturbances to public order, violence, weapons, people who do not wake up, and are present in our courts. There are consequences for society and for his son.”

The defense attorney, Maître Brullot, insisted, “There is no evidence in the second case! I request an acquittal based on reasonable doubt. I searched the internet: selling a Snapchat file is not illegal. On one hand, he says he sells everything for daily life, and on the other hand, he is an accomplice in drug trafficking. It’s one person’s word against another’s; everything else is just an assertion, without the slightest proof!”

Kevin’s fate now rests in the hands of the court as they deliberate on the charges brought against him.

