Stay Connected with Il Sole 24 Ore on WhatsApp

Il Sole 24 Ore, a popular Italian newspaper, has introduced a new way for readers to stay in direct contact with the editorial staff through WhatsApp. This simple and immediate tool allows users to receive a selection of news, videos, interviews, analysis, and in-depth articles for free.

To subscribe to the channel, readers can update their WhatsApp app to the latest version, then click on the provided link or search for the Il Sole 24 Ore channel using the “Find Channels” function under “Updates”.

On iPhone, the channel tab can be found next to “Calls,” “Community,” and “Chat” at the bottom of the screen. On Android, it is located at the center of the top of the screen.

Once subscribed, users can activate notifications to stay updated clicking on the bell icon in the top right corner of the channel. It is important to note that communication within the channel is one-way; users can react to the messages and share them with their friends, but they cannot directly respond to the content.

Privacy is also a significant aspect of the service. Subscribing to the channel does not reveal the user’s phone number to channel administrators or other subscribers. Additionally, Il Sole 24 Ore offers a broadcast channel on Instagram, which provides news, videos, audio content, podcasts, and surveys.

This new feature Il Sole 24 Ore on WhatsApp enables readers to have convenient and instant access to a curated selection of news and media content. It is a modern tool that keeps readers informed and engaged with the latest updates from the newspaper.

Definitions:

Il Sole 24 Ore – A leading Italian newspaper covering economic, financial, and political topics.

Sources:

– Il Sole 24 Ore (Italian newspaper)